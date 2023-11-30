iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Reduced by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.27. The company had a trading volume of 519,182 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

