iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.64. The company had a trading volume of 772,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

