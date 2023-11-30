Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Intuit updated its Q2 guidance to $2.25-2.31 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $16.17-16.47 EPS.

Intuit Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $577.23 on Thursday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $599.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $525.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

