Insider Buying: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £480,000 ($606,290.26).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Thomas Spain purchased 350,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($106,100.80).

On Tuesday, November 21st, Thomas Spain bought 2,000,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £480,000 ($606,290.26).

On Thursday, November 9th, Thomas Spain acquired 15,825 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,272.75 ($5,396.93).

On Thursday, November 2nd, Thomas Spain sold 11,790 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £3,065.40 ($3,871.92).

On Monday, October 30th, Thomas Spain sold 50,096 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £13,024.96 ($16,451.89).

On Friday, October 27th, Thomas Spain purchased 48,716 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,666.16 ($15,998.69).

On Tuesday, October 24th, Thomas Spain sold 70,618 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £18,360.68 ($23,191.46).

On Thursday, September 28th, Thomas Spain bought 36,424 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,470.24 ($11,961.90).

On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Spain sold 1,514,050 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total value of £423,934 ($535,473.03).

On Friday, September 15th, Thomas Spain purchased 170,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,300 ($62,271.06).

Staffline Group Price Performance

STAF opened at GBX 23.55 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.40. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.55 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2,355.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

