Insider Buying: Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) Insider Buys £9,989.65 in Stock

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) insider Adam Holland purchased 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £9,989.65 ($12,617.97).
Mpac Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:MPAC opened at GBX 210 ($2.65) on Thursday. Mpac Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 183.14 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £42.99 million, a P/E ratio of -21,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.
About Mpac Group
