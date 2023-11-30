Insider Buying: Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) Insider Buys £9,989.65 in Stock

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) insider Adam Holland purchased 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £9,989.65 ($12,617.97).

Mpac Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MPAC opened at GBX 210 ($2.65) on Thursday. Mpac Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 183.14 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £42.99 million, a P/E ratio of -21,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

