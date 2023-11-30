InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Up 3.1%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47. 333,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,653,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INMD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in InMode by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in InMode by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 929,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,335 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $17,811,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

