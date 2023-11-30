IG Group’s (IGG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.12) to GBX 859 ($10.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.63) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($14.02) to GBX 980 ($12.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 987.80 ($12.48).

LON IGG opened at GBX 683 ($8.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 647.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 670.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.50. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 844.50 ($10.67).

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 618 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £7,076.10 ($8,937.86). 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

