Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.42-0.50 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of HPE opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

