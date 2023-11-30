Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.49 million. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202,053 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 40.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,091,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $16,808,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,189.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.