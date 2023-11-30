Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust Purchases 20,062 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 20,062 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $265,019.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 256,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,931.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heartland Express alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 2,055 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $27,208.20.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 60,157 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $890,323.60.

On Thursday, September 7th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 2,982 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $43,924.86.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $295.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after buying an additional 609,769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 394,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 210,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 155,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Express

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.