Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 32,930 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 47,042.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

BlackRock stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $748.98. 94,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $781.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $657.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $681.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.