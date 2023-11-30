HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.85.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 40.25% and a negative return on equity of 525.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

