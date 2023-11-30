HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.85.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 40.25% and a negative return on equity of 525.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.
