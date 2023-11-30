Haleon (NYSE:HLN) versus Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oddity Tech and Haleon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 Haleon 0 2 4 0 2.67

Oddity Tech currently has a consensus price target of $48.14, indicating a potential upside of 46.02%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than Haleon.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80% Haleon N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Oddity Tech and Haleon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.7% of Haleon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oddity Tech and Haleon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $478.94 million 3.89 $21.73 million N/A N/A Haleon $13.43 billion 2.95 $1.31 billion N/A N/A

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Haleon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands includes Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.