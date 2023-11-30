Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

