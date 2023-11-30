Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $162.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 380,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 433,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 166,059 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 34.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 238,711 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 270.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

