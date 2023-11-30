GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GFL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GFL Environmental from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.18.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 69.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 66.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,893,493,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 6.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,737,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,299,000 after acquiring an additional 164,503 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

