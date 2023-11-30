Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CAO Chris Hoel Sells 62,865 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Hoel sold 62,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $317,468.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,576 shares in the company, valued at $245,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Hoel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Chris Hoel sold 530 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $2,687.10.

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Getty Images by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in Getty Images by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

