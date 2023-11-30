GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) vs. GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Critical Contrast

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) and GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlycoMimetics and GB Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics $80,000.00 1,207.31 -$46.69 million ($0.63) -2.38 GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -0.02

GB Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GlycoMimetics. GlycoMimetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GB Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GlycoMimetics and GB Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 433.33%. Given GlycoMimetics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than GB Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares GlycoMimetics and GB Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics N/A -73.75% -64.58% GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GlycoMimetics beats GB Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. The company also develops various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin to treat vaso-occlusive crisis; and galectin-3 antagonists, a carbohydrate-binding protein. In addition, it is developing GMI-1359, which targets e-selectin and a chemokine receptor for the treatment of cancers that affect the bone and bone marrow, including solid tumors. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and a collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics (Hong Kong) Limited for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc., a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of medical conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc. in October 2016. GB Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

