Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Up 1,421.7% in November

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 1,421.7% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 350.0 days.
Games Workshop Group Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GMWKF opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.20. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of $87.55 and a 52-week high of $151.71.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
