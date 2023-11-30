Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Receives $7.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. SVB Securities lowered Galecto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs cut Galecto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Galecto in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Galecto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts expect that Galecto will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galecto

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Galecto by 3,699.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Galecto by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Galecto by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

