Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 1,516.1% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fujitsu Stock Up 0.4 %

FJTSY opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.