Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 419 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 11,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.3% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $609.93. 536,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,154. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $628.60. The firm has a market cap of $277.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

