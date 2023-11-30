Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of FLNC opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLNC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 28.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 150.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

