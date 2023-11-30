FLC Capital Advisors Takes $388,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.37.

NYSE:ALB traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.25. 1,028,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,892. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.63 and a 200 day moving average of $184.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

