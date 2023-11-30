FLC Capital Advisors Sells 8,226 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of PULS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,002. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

