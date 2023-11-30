FLC Capital Advisors Sells 4,598 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,151. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

