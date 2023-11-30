FLC Capital Advisors Sells 400 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 81,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 148,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 97,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 36,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $154.27. 1,590,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,485,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.92 and a 200 day moving average of $159.81. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Get Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.