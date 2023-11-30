FLC Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

EPD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,214. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.