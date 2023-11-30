FLC Capital Advisors Has $844,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $227.21. 1,864,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,002. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.79 and a 200-day moving average of $209.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $172.56 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.06.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

