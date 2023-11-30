FLC Capital Advisors Has $246,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.25.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

