FLC Capital Advisors Has $20.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.83. 625,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,171. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.47.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

