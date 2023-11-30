FLC Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AT&T by 328.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 8,989,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,110,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

