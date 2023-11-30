FLC Capital Advisors Buys 7,650 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.21. 1,244,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,316. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

