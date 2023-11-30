FLC Capital Advisors Buys 38,620 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 10.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $34,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.24. 394,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

