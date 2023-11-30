FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) SVP Christine Walker Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FE opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

