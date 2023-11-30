Financial Analysis: Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) & TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TaskUs and Innodata’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $960.49 million 1.11 $40.42 million $0.45 26.56 Innodata $79.00 million 2.49 -$11.94 million ($0.17) -40.24

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Innodata. Innodata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 2 3 2 0 2.00 Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TaskUs and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TaskUs currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. Given TaskUs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Innodata.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of TaskUs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Innodata shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 4.84% 16.16% 8.13% Innodata -5.65% -22.40% -8.81%

Risk and Volatility

TaskUs has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TaskUs beats Innodata on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Innodata

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services. This segment also provides a range of data engineering support services, including data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data extraction, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that offers marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.