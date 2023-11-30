EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.39.

EVCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.17. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In related news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $55,323.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,487.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,877 shares in the company, valued at $18,015,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $55,323.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,972 shares of company stock worth $441,440. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

