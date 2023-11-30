Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Epwin Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON EPWN opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.89) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.11. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.36. The company has a market cap of £102.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,175.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Epwin Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

