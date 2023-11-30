Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,162 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $40,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $10,591,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,443,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,424,888,000 after acquiring an additional 156,658 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $231,503,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 94,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.19. 29,973,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,855,797. The company has a market capitalization of $773.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

