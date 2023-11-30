Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 16,566 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $62,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.01. The stock had a trading volume of 239,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,001. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,570. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.