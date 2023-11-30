Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.58 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

