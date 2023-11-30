Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
Dynacor Group Trading Up 1.8 %
DNG opened at C$3.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. Dynacor Group has a 52 week low of C$2.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.95.
Dynacor Group Company Profile
