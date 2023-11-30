Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 1.8 %

DNG opened at C$3.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. Dynacor Group has a 52 week low of C$2.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.95.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

