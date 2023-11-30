Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$12.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.42. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.47 and a 52 week high of C$15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.