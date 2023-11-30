Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Short Interest Up 3,495.0% in November

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 3,495.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter worth $298,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the third quarter worth $778,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter worth $829,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares by 32.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MSFU opened at $40.65 on Thursday. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.2639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

