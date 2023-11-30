Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Holdings Raised by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,096. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

