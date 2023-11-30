Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $83.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,763.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,763.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 378,304 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 25.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

