Critical Comparison: Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -146.62% -148.18% -91.89% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Super League Enterprise and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Super League Enterprise currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%.

30.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $19.68 million 0.38 -$85.45 million ($16.81) -0.10 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super League Enterprise.

Risk & Volatility

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

