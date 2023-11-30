Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 4.9%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38. Approximately 1,229,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,013,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $80,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,306,709.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $80,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,184,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,306,709.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

