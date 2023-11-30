Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

