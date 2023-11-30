Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.92. 174,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 475,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.42 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,893,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,891 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.9% in the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,036,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 444,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 29.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 173,525 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

